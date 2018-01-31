Are Early Risers More Productive?

One thing is for sure, mornings ain’t for everybody. Some are more creative and get things done when they wake up earlier, and others like to burn the midnight oil. A recent study tried to answer the question if early risers are truly more productive.

The survey showed that women were more likely to be early risers than men, and people who consider themselves a “morning person” didn’t need to get eight hours of sleep.

Another survey has shown that people who are early risers are more persistent, and don’t experience “fatigue, frustrations, and difficulties.”

Many successful CEOs say they wake up between 5am-6am to begin their days and it helps them out a lot.

Do you think that a “morning person” is more productive?