Early storm activity as another Depression forms

The first hurricane of the season has developed, and is being called Hurricane Beryl.

As of 8 a.m. Beryl has a sustained wind speed of 75 mph, which is lower than last nights 80 mph.

Beryl still has room and time to strengthen as it coasts along the Caribbean, expecting it to turn into a Category 2 storm by Saturday night.

It is expected though to weaken once it passes the Caribbean, as Beryl will confront dry air and strong wind shear.

Hurricane force winds only extend 10 miles from the center of Beryl with tropical storm winds extending 35 miles from the center, indicating it is a smaller formation.

On Friday, Tropical Depression Three formed off the coast of the Carolina’s. Sustained winds have maximized at 30 mph and will continue to lurk off the coastline.