Spotify has released the list of the most popular wedding songs in America based upon user created wedding playlists. To no one’s surprise, Ed Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud is at the top of the list.

Number two is Bruno Mars’ Marry You. Rounding out the top five: John Legend’s All Of Me, Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars with Uptown Funk and I Wanna Dance With Somebody by Whitney Houston.

What would be your top wedding song?