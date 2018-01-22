Ed Sheeran Says He Will Quit Music To Start A Family

Ed Sheeran announced Saturday that he was marrying his longtime lady Cherry Seaborn, and now he’s announcing that as soon as he has children he will be quitting music. Sheeran has admitted that he wanted to have kids before he reaches 30, and said in an interview, “My ambition is going to go to zero as soon as I have kids.” Ed and Cherry have been dating since 2015, but met way before that in high school, where it’s said that Ed had a crush on her then. What are your thoughts on Ed quitting music once he has kids?

