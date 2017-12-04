Ed Sheeran’s response to Grammy snub

A lot of fans were upset that Ed Sheeran didn’t receive any Grammy love for Song of the year or Album of the year when the nominations came out last week.

Sheeran seems to be taking it all in stride.

On Ellen DeGeneres’ Show Me More Show on YouTube, Sheeran said, “My outlook on it is like, some years you have your year and some years you don’t have your year and maybe this year wasn’t my year.”

Ellen said Ed’s song Shape Of You hasn’t left her head, Sheeran said, “But that’s the point. That’s where you win. That’s where the validation comes from. When you actually see people – genuine people – enjoying the songs.”

Do you agree with Sheeran’s point? Is fan validation bigger than awards?