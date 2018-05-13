Egg-related salmonella outbreak grows
May 13, 2018

A salmonella outbreak that has been linked to eggs is getting worse.

The Centers for Disease Control reports that at least 35 people in several states have fallen ill, with 11 of them having to be hospitalized.

The number of cases has increased by a dozen since the first recall notice was released last month.

The outbreak has been connected to Rose Acre Farms, whose eggs were sold in numerous states, including Florida.

About 206 million eggs were included in the recall.

