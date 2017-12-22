Elderly couple says 60 pounds of pot was for ‘Christmas presents’

A marijuana plants stands amid a plantation discovered near San Quintin in Baja California state, Mexico, Friday, July 15, 2011. Soldiers have found the largest marijuana plantation ever detected in Mexico, a huge field covering almost 300 acres (120 hectares), covered by shaded netting, the Defense Department said Thursday. The plantation is four times larger than the previous record discovery by authorities at a ranch in northern Chihuahua state in 1984. (AP Photo/Alexandre Meneghini)

An elderly couple who was arrested in Nebraska with 60 pounds of marijuana in their truck told officers that the drugs were meant to be Christmas presents. Officers found the bags of marijuana in the Toyota Tacoma driven by the 80-year-old man and 83-year-old woman. They said they were driving from California to Vermont. The couple is being held in jail on suspicion of felony drug charges. Do you think they’re users, sellers or both? Or, do you think the pot is really for Christmas presents?

Two senior citizens said that the $336,000 worth of weed found in their vehicle “was for Christmas presents.” https://t.co/Ei4pSDIpIG — VICE (@VICE) December 21, 2017

Cops arrested an 80-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman for riding around with 60 pounds of marijuana. The couple said the weed was for Christmas presents. https://t.co/Ei4pSDIpIG — VICE (@VICE) December 22, 2017