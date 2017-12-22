Elderly couple says 60 pounds of pot was for ‘Christmas presents’

An elderly couple who was arrested in Nebraska with 60 pounds of marijuana in their truck told officers that the drugs were meant to be Christmas presents. Officers found the bags of marijuana in the Toyota Tacoma driven by the 80-year-old man and 83-year-old woman. They said they were driving from California to Vermont. The couple is being held in jail on suspicion of felony drug charges. Do you think they’re users, sellers or both? Or, do you think the pot is really for Christmas presents?
