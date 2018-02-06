Electric Rates Decreasing in Lake Worth

Lake Worth residents can breathe a sigh of relief as Lake Worth Electric Utility achieved a bill parity with Florida Power & Light. In a brief Press Conference on Tuesday at City Hall, Mayor Pam Triolo stated electric bills for Lake Worth residents would be significantly lower. “Your electric bill should not be considered a reason to consider leaving,”Triolo said. Under the new agreement, electric bills for Lake Worth residents will be lower. According to Lake Worth’s Electric Utility Director, Ed Liberty, costs were able to be reduced by being in discussion with Orlando Utilities Commission. An overall decrease in fuel costs also helped.

