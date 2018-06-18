Elephant Briefly Escapes From Jacksonville Zoo

An African elephant is safely back in his enclosure after briefly wandering out for a stroll in Jacksonville on Sunday. Ali the African elephant escaped through an open gate and into a courtyard at the Jacksonville Zoo yesterday afternoon.

Elephant briefly gets out of enclosure at Jacksonville Zoo https://t.co/mDV8riY98o pic.twitter.com/C2u4oUeD53 — First Coast News (@FCN2go) June 18, 2018

He was quickly returned to a holding pen. No one, including the elephant, was hurt. The zoo says human error led to the incident. Ali was donated to the zoo from Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch in 1997.

