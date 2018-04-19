Eleven Florida Cities Among Best Places to Live in US

Eleven Florida cities are among the best places to live in the United States.

For the second year in a row, Austin, Texas has been named the best place to live in the United States.

U.S. News & World Report just released its third annual ranking of America’s 125 largest metropolitan areas based on affordability, job prospects and quality of life.

“Relocating to a new part of the country is a common occurrence for millennials, who have largely emerged in the professional world ready to move for the right job, regardless of where it takes them,” said U.S. News & World Report real estate editor Devon Thorsby.

“U.S. News & World Report,” has selected nearly a dozen Florida cities to join a total of 125 cities across the country as the best places to live.

Melbourne was the highest-ranking Florida city at number 29 and the list also includes Sarasota, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Pensacola, Lakeland, Tampa, Orlando, Port St. Lucie, Daytona Beach, and Miami.

