This is HUGE! After 15 years away, Elle Woods is coming back to the big screen. Yep. Legally Blonde 3 will be coming to theaters. Deadline is reporting that a film starring Reese Witherspoon as the intrepid lawyer is in the works. Screenwriters Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith and Karen McCullah, who wrote the adapted Amanda Brown’s novel of the same name, are in talks to write the new film’s script, while Marc Platt and Adam Siegel are set to produce once again.