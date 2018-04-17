Ellen Gives Students $1 Million

Ellen’s acts of kindness continued with some big news for students hit by Hurricane Harvey by giving them $1 million to rebuild their gym.

The show went to the school to interview the girls’ volleyball team and talk to them about how much the gym means to the team. “Before Harvey, I was looking forward to my senior year and having all those moments every senior gets, and I kind of didn’t get those moments,” said Allison Sanders.

Meanwhile, on a screen, Ellen popped up from L.A. and told the students of the gift. The $1 million gift to the students is Ellen’s largest to date, and her show will have updates on the renovation of the gym throughout the process.

What do you think of Ellen’s acts of kindness?