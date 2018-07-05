Elon Musk Offers To Help Rescue Thai Soccer Team

Officials are still trying to hash out a plan to rescue the Thai soccer team trapped for the last two weeks in a cave deep under a mountain. Some efforts have included pumping water out of the cave, teaching the boys to swim their way out, and a possible airlift.

But so far not one final solution has emerged. Enter Tesla, SpaceX, and Boring Company CEO Elon Musk.

When asked on Twitter if he could lend a hand, Musk replied, he’s “happy to help.”

Medics, supplies reach boys soccer team trapped in Thailand cave as rescue planning intensifies https://t.co/5SxdF86wHI pic.twitter.com/ZjDVJxVea2 — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) July 5, 2018

Business Insider says, “It’s unclear if, and how, Musk would contribute to the rescue team,” but does point out that his Boring Company is “actively engaged in below-surface tunneling in the US.”

With an international rescue effort already underway, is it possible to have too many cooks in this kitchen? Or is any and all help necessary in this situation?

