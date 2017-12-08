Elton John plays tribute to his mother

In his first concert since his mother’s death, Elton John dedicated Your Song to her. His mother passed away on Monday, December 4th.

The concert was in Hamburg, Germany on Tuesday night. John told the audience, “Yesterday was a sad and hard day for me because my mother passed away.”

The two were estranged for years until they recently reconciled. John continued telling the audience, “I’m glad to say she passed away peacefully with no pain. But maybe sooner than she should have done, so I was quite shocked.”

John explained that he wrote Your Song at his mother’s house with Bernie Taupin and the song “has taken him from nowhere to somewhere. So thank you, mum.”

So sad to say that my mother passed away this morning. I only saw her last Monday and I am in shock. Travel safe Mum. Thank you for everything. I will miss you so much. Love, Elton pic.twitter.com/dQKXRbpGRy — Elton John (@eltonofficial) December 4, 2017