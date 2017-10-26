Elton John to receive the Harvard Humanitarian of the Year Award

01/28/2011 - Elton John - Elton John in Concert at The Royal Opera House in London - January 28, 2011 - The Royal Opera House - London. UK - Keywords: headshot, stage, performance, performing, pianist, black shirt, black jacket, sunglasses, short wavy brown hair, short wavy brown wig, hair piece, LMK375-25967-290111 Orientation: Portrait Face Count: 1 - False - Photo Credit: Landmark / PR Photos - Contact (1-866-551-7827) - Portrait Face Count: 1

It was announced Tuesday by the Harvard Foundation for Intercultural and Race Relations that English singer, composer, and activist Elton John will receive the 2017 Harvard University Humanitarian of the Year award.

Known for his award-winning work in the music industry—including hits like “Rocket Man” and “Tiny Dancer”— Elton John will be recognized for his work as founder of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. Since its inception in 1992, the foundation has raised more than $385 million to fund prevention and treatment efforts of HIV/AIDS and advocate for those affected.

Elton John will be honored & presented with his award on Monday, November 6th.