Elton John Will No Longer Tour

Elton John is ready to quit touring after 50 years on stage. The official announcement is expected to be made later today.

The reasoning behind the decision is because of his bout with poor health following a stay in intensive care after getting a deadly bacterial infection while on tour in South America.

In March of last year, Elton had said he would make a decision about touring in six months, and also admitted that he wanted to spend more time with his husband and sons.

“I will want to stop touring, not playing, but touring,” said Elton last year. Before the illness, Elton had a residency at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas that ends March 2, that and a California show in May have been cancelled.

Does it make you sad to hear Elton John will stop touring?

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Elton John QUITS touring in shock retirement https://t.co/B4496CjYd6 pic.twitter.com/p6SsYj5feW — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) January 24, 2018