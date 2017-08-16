Elvis fans mark 40th anniversary of his death

Thousands of devotees of Elvis Presley lined up for hours to save their places in the procession Tuesday night.

They held candles and walked along the graves of Presley and his relatives at the Meditation Garden at Graceland, his former home-turned-museum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Priscilla Presley, the performers’ former wife, and Lisa Marie Presley, their daughter, thanked the crowd for their love and dedication.

Fans from around the world come to Graceland each year on the anniversary of Presley’s death to honor his life and career. He died in Memphis on Aug. 16, 1977.