Emma Watson hints at Beauty And The Beast sequel
By Beth
|
Jan 11, 2018 @ 2:09 PM

Were you hoping for a sequel to Beauty And The Beast? You might be in luck. After earning a robust $1.3 billion worldwide in 2017 and only being topped by Star Wars: The Last Jedi, a sequel could be on the way for Emma Stone and company. While at the Golden Globes on Sunday, Watson said: “I’m intrigued to see where the storyline goes after the Beast transforms. Anything could happen.” To date, there’s been more than one suggestion for a follow-up movie. Watson herself has suggested that Belle might take up teaching and open the castle library to the public. Could a spin-off be the answer for Beauty And The Beast? Would you have interest in seeing the story furthered beyond its current ending?

