Which emoji is the most popular in the United States?

According to Apple, the emoji that is the most popular among English speaking people in the United States is the “face with tears of joy” pictured below.



The face topped Apple’s list of the top 10 emoji, ahead of a red heart, loudly crying face, heart eyes face, face throwing a kiss, face with rolling eyes, skull, smiling face with smiling eyes, weary face, and thinking face.

Apple’s chart isn’t labeled, much to the disappointment of anyone who was desperately seeking emoji statistics.

What is your “go-to emoji”?