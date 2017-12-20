Eva Longoria is pregnant!

Eva Longoria is four months pregnant with a baby boy, a rep for the actress confirms to Us Weekly.

This will be Longoria’s first child, while the new addition will be the fourth for her husband, Jose “Pepe” Baston, who shares kids José, Tali and Mariana with ex-wife Natalia Esperón.

At L’Oréal Paris 12th Annual Women of Worth event on December 6, an eyewitness told Us that Longoria, 42, “kept touching her stomach” as she posed for photos.

The Desperate Housewives alum sparked pregnancy rumors while vacationing in Athens, Greece, with her husband in early September after being seen in a loose-fitting floral dress.