Ant-Man and the Wasp star Evangeline Lilly just revealed the first look at herself in costume as the Wasp. She shared the image on Twitter to celebrate what would have been the 100thbirthday of the Wasp’s co-creator Jack Kirby on August 27th.

I am honoured to be on set today playing #TheWasp on what would be Jack Kirby’s 100th birthday.

.#ThankYouJackKirby #AntManAndTheWasp pic.twitter.com/EBsV8jTK34 — Evangeline Lilly (@EvangelineLilly) August 28, 2017