Every Bon Jovi Album Ranked From Best To Worst

Newly inducted member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Bon Jovi has delighted fans across several genres for four decades.

Since forming in 1983, the New Jersey rockers have released 13 studio albums. Newsweek decided to rank the albums in celebration of the band’s current tour.

Newsweek declares 2009’s The Circle the band’s worst, calling it “a joyless wet cough of a rock album’. At the top, the Garden State named New Jersey, which Newsweek says is “Bon Jovi’s first set of songs that sound as if they were recorded specifically for packed stadiums outfitted with pyrotechnics.”

1986’s Slippery When Wet, which gave us the iconic “Livin’ On A Prayer” ranked 4th.

What is your favorite album from Bon Jovi?