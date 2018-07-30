EVERYTHING NEW ON NETFLIX IN AUGUST
By 850 WFTL
Jul 30, 2018 @ 3:03 PM

August 1

  • The Aviator
  • Batman Begins
  • Chernobyl Diaries
  • Clerks
  • Constantine
  • Dreamcatcher
  • Edge of Fear
  • Eraser
  • The Golden Compass
  • Gran Torino
  • House of Deadly Secrets
  • The Informant!
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
  • Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar (Season 1)
  • Million Dollar Baby
  • No Reservations
  • Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby
  • Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers
  • Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher
  • Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC
  • The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
  • P.S. I Love You
  • Secretariat
  • Silverado
  • Steel Magnolias
  • Stripes
  • Switched

August 2

  • Emelie

August 3

  • Brij Mohan Amar Rahe
  • Cocaine Coast
  • Dinotrux Supercharged (Season 3)
  • I Am A Killer
  • Like Father
  • Marching Orders

August 4

  • Flavors of Youth: International Version
  • Mr. Sunshine
  • On Children

August 5

  • Paid in Full

August 9

  • The Originals (Season 5)
  • Perdida

August 10

  • 72 Dangerous Animals: Asia
  • Afflicted
  • All About the Washingtons
  • Demetri Martin: The Overthinker
  • The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society
  • Insatiable
  • La casa de las flores
  • Million Pound Menu
  • The Package
  • The Ponysitters Club
  • Voltron: Legendary Defender (Season 7)
  • Zion

August 11

  • No Country for Old Men

August 13

  • Alexander: The Ultimate Cut
  • The Nut Job
  • Splash and Bubbles (Season 2)

August 15

  • Adventures in Public School
  • Hostiles
  • The 100 (Season 5)

August 16

  • Evan Almighty
  • Wish I Was Here

August 17

  • Disenchantment
  • Magic For Humans
  • The Motive
  • Pinky Malinky
  • Spirit Riding Free (Season 6)
  • Stay Here
  • To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
  • Ultraviolet

August 19

  • The Investigator: A British Crime Story (Season 2)

August 21

  • Year One

August 23

  • Deadwind
  • Follow This
  • Great News (Season 1)

August 24

  • The After Party
  • Ask the StoryBots (Season 2)
  • Bert Kreischer: Secret Time
  • Ghoul
  • The Innocents
  • Trolls: The Beat Goes On! (Season 3)
  • Young & Hungry (Season 5)

August 28

  • The Good Place (Season 2)

August 29

  • Inequality For All

August 31

  • The Comedy Lineup: Part 2
  • Inside the Criminal Mind
  • The Laws of Thermodynamics
  • Ozark (Season 2)
  • Paradise PD
  • Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest
  • Undercover Law

LEAVING NETFLIX IN AUGUST

August 1

  • 3000 Miles to Graceland
  • Adventures in Babysitting
  • Can’t Buy Me Love
  • Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot (Season 1)
  • Finding Dory
  • Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
  • The Killing (Seasons 1-3)
  • Reasonable Doubt
  • Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

August 2

  • 10 Rules for Sleeping Around

August 5

  • 13 Assassins

August 6

  • Welcome to Me

August 10

  • St. Vincent

August 12

  • For a Good Time, Call…

August 13

  • Help, I’ve Shrunk the Family

August 16

  • Being Flynn
  • Enter the Battlefield
  • Jem and the Holograms (Seasons 1-3)
  • Littlest Pet Shop (Seasons 2-4)
  • Pariah
  • Pound Puppies (Seasons 1-3)
  • Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
  • The 40-Year-Old Virgin
  • The Adventures of Chuck & Friends (Season 2)
  • Transformers Prime (Seasons 2-3)
  • Transformers: Rescue Bots (Seasons 2-4)

August 23

  • Sausage Party

August 25

  • The Road

If you missed our list  for July, see below:

EVERYTHING NEW ON NETFLIX IN JULY

July 1

  • Blue Bloods (Season 8)
  • Bo Burnham: what.
  • The Boondock Saints
  • Chocolat
  • Deceived
  • Finding Neverland
  • Get Smart
  • Happy Gilmore
  • Hawaii Five-O (Season 8)
  • Interview with the Vampire
  • Journey to the Center of the Earth
  • Jurassic Park
  • Jurassic Park III
  • The Lost World: Jurassic Park
  • Madam Secretary (Season 4)
  • Menace II Society
  • NCIS (Season 15)
  • Pandorum
  • Penelope
  • The Princess Diaries
  • Queens of Comedy (Season 2)
  • Rica, Famosa, Latina (Seasons 1-4)
  • Scooby-Doo
  • Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
  • Spanglish
  • Stealth
  • Swordfish
  • Traitor
  • Troy
  • Van Helsing
  • The Voices
  • We Own the Night
  • We the Marines
  • What We Started

July 2

  • Dance Academy: The Comedy
  • Good Witch (Season 4)
  • Romina
  • The Sinner (Season 1)

July 3

  • The Comedy Lineup

July 5

  • Blue Valentine

July 6

  • Anne with an E (Season 4)
  • Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed
  • First Team: Juventus (Part B)
  • Free Rein (Season 2)
  • Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons
  • Sacred Games
  • Samantha!
  • Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course
  • The Skin of The Wolf
  • White Fang

July 7

  • Scream 4

July 9

  • Lockup: Extended Stay (Collection 1)

July 10

  • Drug Lords (Season 2)

July 12

  • Gone Baby Gone

July 13

  • How It Ends
  • Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now
  • Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
  • Sugar Rush
  • The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants

July 15

  • Bonusfamiljen (Season 2)
  • Going for Gold
  • The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Part 2)

July 20

  • Amazing Interiors
  • Dark Tourist
  • Deep Undercover (Collection 3)
  • Duck Duck Goose
  • Father of the Year
  • Fix It and Finish It (Collection 3)
  • Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh (Season 4)
  • Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot
  • Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After
  • Last Chance U: INDY (Part 1)
  • Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia (Season 2)

July 22

  • An Education
  • Bolt

July 24

  • The Warning
  • Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial

July 27

  • The Bleeding Edge
  • Cupcake & Dino: General Services
  • Extinction
  • Orange Is the New Black (Season 6)
  • Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome
  • The Worst Witch (Season 2)
  • Welcome to the Family

July 28

  • Shameless (Season 8)
  • The Company Men

July 29

  • Her
  • Sofia the First (Season 4)

July 30

  • A Very Secret Service (Season 2)

July 31

  • Terrace House: Opening New Doors (Part 3)

LEAVING NETFLIX IN JULY

July 1

  • Alive
  • Along Came Polly
  • An Honest Liar
  • The Art of War
  • Beerfest
  • Before Midnight
  • Bright It On
  • Bring It On Again
  • Bring It On: All or Nothing
  • Bring It On: In It to Win It
  • Cocktail
  • Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close
  • Lethal Weapon
  • Lethal Weapon 2
  • Letha Weapon 3
  • Lethal Weapon 4
  • Little Women
  • Michael Clayton
  • Midnight in Paris
  • Mixed Signals
  • More Than a Game
  • Pandemic
  • Piglet’s Big Movie
  • Rugrats Go Wild
  • Scary Movie
  • Scream 3
  • Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
  • Tropic Thunder
  • V for Vendetta

July 2

  • Breakfast at Tiffany’s

July 8

  • Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom
  • Real Husbands of Hollywood (Seasons 1-5)

July 9

  • Ratchet and Clank
  • Serena

July 11

  • Alice Through the Looking Glass

July 14

  • Wild Hogs

July 15

  • Convergence
  • Lockup: State Prisons (Collection 1)
  • Small is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary

July 16

  • Changeling
  • Wanted

July 29

  • The Den

July 30

  • A Cinderella Story
  • Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot
  • Swing State

The post EVERYTHING NEW ON NETFLIX IN AUGUST appeared first on 850 WFTL.

