Ewan McGregor to star in The Shining Sequel

The sequel to the iconic horror film The Shining is being made and the role of Danny has been cast with Ewan McGregor.

McGregor will portray the now-grown son in the horror film Doctor Sleep. The movie will be based on Stephen King’s best-selling follow-up novel.

The 2013 novel features Dan Torrance all grown up and haunted by (literally and figuratively) the tragic events in the 1980 classic Stanley Kubrick film “The Shining.”

If you haven’t read the book, are you excited to see where the story goes with Danny all grown up?