Ex-Cop Accused of Being Golden State Killer

A former policeman is accused of being the notorious Golden State Killer suspected of twelve murders, 45 rapes and more than a hundred burglaries across California in the 1970s and 80s.

Authorities say they found the “needle in the haystack” living in plain sight in the Sacramento suburbs.

MORE: Authorities release mugshot of 72-year-old Joseph James DeAngelo, arrested in “Golden State Killer” case. https://t.co/6t2qdwRuE1 pic.twitter.com/IWr9B4w5hE — ABC News (@ABC) April 25, 2018

DNA evidence led to Tuesday’s arrest of 72-year-old Joseph James DeAngelo of Sacramento.

His “reign of terror,” Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas said Wednesday, spanned from the Sacramento area in Northern California down to Orange County in Southern California.

DeAngelo was surprised when he was arrested by officers Tuesday afternoon in Citrus Heights in Sacramento County, said Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones.

DeAngelo was taken into custody without incident.

DeAngelo’s name never came up in the investigation until last week, Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said.

Prosecutors say he’s being held on suspicion of at least four murders.

The Golden State Killer case was the subject of a best-selling book released this year called “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark.”

Ironically the arrest came on National DNA Day.

It was discarded DNA that confirmed, “We had our man,” said arresting officers at a news conference Wednesday.

DeAngelo was a police officer in central and northern California from 1973 to 1979 until he was fired, officials said.

DeAngelo was terminated in 1979 after he allegedly stole a hammer and a can of dog repellent, The Associated Press reported, citing Auburn Journal articles from the time.

Prosecutors are expected to file more charges against DeAngelo who has adult children.

