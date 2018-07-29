Ex-ICE Director: Children, Parents May Never Be Reunited; Trump Threatens Shutdown

The Trump Administration says that 711 immigrant children ages 5 and up, out of nearly 2,600, were not reunited with their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border by Thursday’s deadline.

The government explains that their parents or relatives remain ineligible for reunification for reasons that include the parents not being found or having serious criminal records, having already been deported, or not being linked to children at all.

Please understand, there are consequences when people cross our Border illegally, whether they have children or not – and many are just using children for their own sinister purposes. Congress must act on fixing the DUMBEST & WORST immigration laws anywhere in the world! Vote “R” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

According to John Sandweg, a former acting director of Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE), “I’m worried here that we have 460 parents who have now been deported to Central America and there is a very high likelihood that those parents are not going to see their children again.”

He adds, “There’s a lot of concern that those standards are being inconsistently applied, or parents are being arbitrarily denied access to their children.”

The ineligible children will remain in shelters while the Administration determines the next steps.

Meanwhile, The President threatened another government shutdown over the border security issue on Sunday:

I would be willing to “shut down” government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall! Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT! We need great people coming into our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

