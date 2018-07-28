Ex-Miami officer admits to framing two black men amid crooked cop probe

A former police officer for the small town of Biscayne Park located in Miami-Dade, Florida plead guilty on Thursday to arresting two black men he knew were innocent of the crimes.

Guillermo Ravelo, 37, pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to deprive a person of his civil rights and deprivation of civil rights under color of law.

The officer falsely arrested the two men for burglaries neither of them committed, according to prosecutors.

The charges were later dropped.

Additionally, the former cop who was fired from the department earlier this year pleaded guilty to “using excessive force” when he struck and handcuffed a suspect during a traffic stop.

Ravelo’s admission is the latest in the investigation into the department’s false arrest statistics.

Last month, Former Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano and two other former officers, Raul Fernandez and Charlie Dayoub were charged with framing a teen for several burglaries to improve their arrest statistics.

All three men were charged with “conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law and deprivation of the 16-year-old’s civil rights,” if convicted they face up to 11-years in prison.

Dayoub and Fernandez reportedly plan to “change their pleas to guilty” at an upcoming hearing set to take place Aug. 3., implying a possible plea-deal in exchange for cooperation against the former police chief.

Atesiano has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty.

The investigation began in 2014 shortly after Atesiano’s resignation.

Ravelo’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 4; no reports indicate the ex-cop implicated the former police chief.

