Exactly What Does “Catfished” Mean?

According to UrbanDictionary.com, being “catfished” is being deceived over facebook as the deceiver professed their romantic feelings to his/her victim, but isn’t who they say they are. Having a fake facebook profile, images and avatar in order to lure people to have romantic feelings. They are then “catfished” when the victim realizes the person they have fallen for via facebook is not who they APPEAR to be.

Preacher Lawson, a Comedian performing on America’s Got Talent last night hysterically describes being “catfished” in an online dating experience!