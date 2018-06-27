EXCLUSIVE: Laura Loomer Files Assault Charges Against Maxine Waters
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 27, 2018 @ 10:03 AM

Congressman Andy Biggs says enough is enough. The Arizona Republican is calling for the censure and condemnation of Representative Maxine Waters saying she has crossed the line.

The Democratic Congresswoman asked supporters to harass Trump administration staffers and officials.
Biggs has introduced a resolution targeting Waters’ action.

Also, Laura Loomer believes Rep. Maxine Waters has crossed the line and told Jen and Bill this morning she has filed assault charges against the congresswoman. She confronted Waters yesterday asking the Congresswoman, “Where can I eat as a Trump supporter?”

Following Maxine Water’s reaction, Loomer went to Capitol Police Headquarters and filled out a police report filing assault charges against the congresswoman.
Laura Loomer

The post EXCLUSIVE: Laura Loomer Files Assault Charges Against Maxine Waters appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

NTSB: Tesla Crashed in Fort Lauderdale at 116 mph, Kept Bursting Into Flames Pittsburgh Officer Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Antwon Rose AG Putnam: Controlled Burn Sparks Fire that Torched 36 Florida Homes Serena Williams Will Be “Seeded” 25th at Wimbledon Despite Maternity Leave Body Found in Basement of Giants Cornerback Janoris Jenkins of Pahokee Broward School Safety and Security Gets Some Teeth
Comments