Expensive Fix Proposed to Straighten Leaning Tower of San Francisco

San Francisco engineers think they’ve figured out a way to straighten the sinking Millennium Tower but it will cost more than it did to build the leaning tower of Frisco.

The building has sunk more than a foot since it was built almost ten years ago.

“The engineers are very confident this is going to stabilize the building,” said Vision Winter, a partner at O’Melveny & Myers, the law firm hired by the homeowners association to obtain funding for the building’s mega-repair.

Engineers are proposing to drill piles into the bedrock on one side and let the other side keep sinking for a few years until it straightens out.

To retrofit the tower, engineers are proposing boring 275 to 300 steel and concrete “micro piles” — each 135/8 inches in diameter — down to bedrock but only on one side of the building at a time.

The first step would be for crews, working inside the Millennium basement, to drill about half the new piles on the building’s west side.

They estimate the fix could cost as much as $500-million.

The intial construction cost of the 58-story condo high-rise, Millennium Tower, was $350-million at Fremont and Mission streets.

Since it was completed in 2009, the tower has sunk about 17-inches, is leaning around 14-inches and has been sued by hundreds of the condo owners.

The entire process could take two to five years.

