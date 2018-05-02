Facebook Announces Dating Feature for Meeting Non-Friends

Facebook’s F8 developer conference is revealing a lot of new features and changes to Facebook. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the social media giant would be launching a dating features.

The opt-in feature would match users to people that they aren’t already friends with. Facebook users could build a dating profile, which friends won’t be able to see.

News of the new feature caused shares of Match.com and it’s parent company IAC to dip.

Do you think Facebook’s dating feature is a good way to meet people or does it encourage infidelity?