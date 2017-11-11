Facebook Events app becomes Facebook Local

In what looks like a response to Yelp, Facebook has updated their Events app and re-branded it as Local from Facebook.

Facebook Local combines events and permanent places like bars and restaurants into one searchable database. It’s powered by Facebook’s 70 million business Pages, reviews and friend check-ins.

The app will combine what’s close to you with where your friends might be going. You get a calendar of today’s nearby events, a trending events feed and guides to nightlife, music, the arts and more.

Would you download this app to go with Yelp? How often do you use apps to help you choose what you’ll do, where you’ll eat or where you’ll shop?