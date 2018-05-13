Family attacks three churches in Indonesian city

An ISIS-affiliated group has claimed responsibility for attacks on three churches in Indonesia on Sunday by six members of the same family. The incidents, which took place in the city of Surabaya and were the country’s worst church attacks since 2000, killed 13 people and injured at least 41 others, including the six bombers, two of whom were young children.

National police chief Tito Karnavian and police spokesperson Frans Barung Mangera said that the father exploded a car bomb at the Santa Maria Roman Catholic Church, while his two teenage sons attacked the Christian Church of Diponegoro by detonating explosives from motorcycles. Soon after, the mother and two daughters, ages 12 and 9, implemented the third attack at the Pantekosta Church.

Several unexploded homemade bombs were detonated by a bomb squad investigating the attacks.

Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo visited the sites and described the attacks as “cowardly actions” that were “very barbaric and beyond the limit of humanity.”

Indonesia’s two largest Muslim organizations, Nahdlatul Ulama and Muhammadiyah, also denounced the attacks.

National police spokesperson Setyo Wasisto said that in another incident, police shot to death four suspected militants and arrested two more on Sunday. He was not certain whether there was any connection to the church bombings, but identified those individuals as belonging to Jemaah Anshorut Daulah, an Islamic State group-affiliated network that is accused of several attacks in the country during the past year.

Christians comprise approximately nine percent of Indonesia’s 260 million people.

