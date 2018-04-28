Family blame Broward County 911 system failure for Davie man’s death

Charles Yaw, 30, died Friday after his cousin found him unresponsive and Broward County’s 911 system failed to field his family’s numerous 911 calls.

Yaw had a heart condition, and he saw his cardiologist the previous day but was found in bed at 11 a.m. unresponsive.

The Broward County’s Office of Regional Communications reportedly said the Broward Sheriff’s Office informed it at 12:05 p.m. that 911 calls were not going to the call centers.

However, the victim’s family says the system was down well before noon.

An investigation into Yaw’s death is ongoing, Alphonso Jefferson, assistant county Administrator, said “it is too early to tell whether today’s 911 outage contributed to Mr. Yaw’s death,” and that investigators “are currently researching the timeline to see what actually occurred.”

(Watch: Charles Yaw family speak to Local10 news.)

