‘Family Guy’ hits 300 episodes!

As Family Guy prepares to celebrate its 300th episode, the cast and crew are reflecting on some of the highlights of the show over its nearly 20-year run. Many forget that the Seth MacFarlane creation was nearly cancelled in 2005. It was kept alive thanks to strong DVD sales and Adult Swim reruns. The Emmy-Award winning show has pushed the boundaries over the years and promises to do so as it continues to move forward. Did MacFarlane ever expect the show to reach 300 episodes? “It was the first show I had ever pitched, so I didn’t know what to expect. At one time I did think it was possible, then I realized it wasn’t. And then I later realized it was.”

What stands out most to you from the 20 years of Family Guy? Has the show grown stale at all?