St. Lucie County is awarding a grieving family just $4 bucks for funeral expenses after a fatal deputy shooting.

Gregory Hill was shot and killed in 2014 in his garage by Deputy Christopher Newman.

Verdict in civil rights lawsuit: Federal jury clears St. Lucie Deputy Christopher Newman of using excessive force, liability in shooting death of Gregory Hill in 2014. Jury finds Sheriff 1 % liable, awards family just $5. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/PDND3KmOga — Chuck Weber (@ChuckWeber12) May 24, 2018

Last week, a jury cleared Newman of wrongdoing and decided to award one dollar for funeral expenses, and one dollar to each of Hill’s children for the suffering of losing a parent.

The family’s lawyer say it would have been less disrespectful to award nothing in damages, but instead he says the jury chose to send a message that “black lives don’t matter.”

The post Family of Suspect Fatally Shot by Deputy Gets $1 For Funeral from St. Lucie County appeared first on 850 WFTL.