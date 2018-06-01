Family of Suspect Fatally Shot by Deputy Gets $4 Bucks For Funeral from St. Lucie County
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 1, 2018 @ 7:03 AM

St. Lucie County is awarding a grieving family just $4 bucks for funeral expenses after a fatal deputy shooting.

Gregory Hill was shot and killed in 2014 in his garage by Deputy Christopher Newman.

Last week, a jury cleared Newman of wrongdoing and decided to award one dollar for funeral expenses, and one dollar to each of Hill’s children for the suffering of losing a parent.

The family’s lawyer say it would have been less disrespectful to award nothing in damages, but instead he says the jury chose to send a message that “black lives don’t matter.”

