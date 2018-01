If you love the iconic teen angst movie The Breakfast Club, you’re about to get a nice gift.

50 minutes of unreleased footage are a part of a re-release of the film on DVD and Blu-Ray.

It also features a deleted scene between Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy.

The re-release comes out on January 2nd.

