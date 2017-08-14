Fans are emotional after David Bowie’s character returned to ‘Twin Peaks’

With only four episodes to go, David Lynch is revisiting old characters that were supposed to have expanded roles in the latest chapter of his bizarre mystery. Before David Bowie’s death, the legendary musician/actor/human was set to reprise his role as FBI agent Phillip Jeffries, who was on the brink of madness in Fire Walk with Me. Episode 14 was dedicated to Bowie, and fans took to social media in a heartfelt response to seeing Bowie on screen again, over a year and a half since losing him.

