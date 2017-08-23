Fans petition to replace Louisiana Confederate monuments with Britney Spears statues

A new petition via Change.org wants to memorialize Spears by replacing statues honoring the Confederacy with figures in her likeness.

There are currently over 725 supporters of the petition created by Kassie Thibodeaux to “do the right thing” and “replace the Confederate statues with an actual Louisiana hero.”

The petition says, “Not only has Britney proven her talent, but she’s proven her strength of character by not only overcoming highly publicized mental breakdown, but by continuously working towards improving herself.

She’s an inspiration to millions,” later explaining the contributions she’s made to her “beloved home state.”

While I am sure the fans in her home state love her, and she is quite talented, I’m not so sure she is statue worthy!