Fans Worried About Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel has fans a little nervous about his well being after he did a strange interview in the UK.

Diesel was there to promote the “Fast and the Furious Live” stage show thats opening in the UK, and for some reason he felt that using a bad British accent was the way to talk about the show.

The host tried to help Vin out by playing a game where they had to guess cars, but when Vin won he jumped and screamed, “I beat him! I licked him. I really did it this time,” in that same strange accent.

Fans on Twitter wondered if Vin was ok. Others thought Vin did a bad job at trying to have a good time.

Fans Worried For Vin Diesel After Bizarre Interview https://t.co/eAl25dxtV5 pic.twitter.com/6xX9eBNSt8 — Go4 Viral (@go4viral) January 19, 2018