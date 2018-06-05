Fashion Designer Kate Spade Found Dead In Her NYC Apartment

Iconic fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead Tuesday morning in her NYC apartment. I have a few Kate Spade bags and they’ve always been in top rotation. I just love Kate Spade. Love her clothing, her bags, her jewelry.

According to TMZ, she was found 10:20 AM ET, and had hanged herself in her Park Avenue home. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Kate started working for “Mademoiselle” in Manhattan, when she moved in with Andy Spade — David Spade‘s brother.

When she started her line, she asked David to pass stuff out to fellow actors on SNL.

Kate sold her company in 2007, but got back in the game in 2016 by launching a new fashion brand called Frances Valentine, which was named after her daughter.