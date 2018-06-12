Fatal Crash Shuts Down I-95 NB in Vero Beach

If you are headed north out of South Florida, stick with the Florida Turnpike.

I-95 northbound is shut down in Vero Beach at mile marker 145 in Indian River County for a fatal rollover accident that happened shortly after 10:00 a.m.

One person was ejected from an SUV when it flipped over Tuesday at mile marker 145, south of the State Road 60 exit.

That person was dead when Indian River County Fire Rescue arrived, Assistant Chief Cory Richter said.

Three others were taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center & Heart Institute — two as trauma patients, one with minimal injuries, Richter told the TCPalm.

The SUV was the only vehicle involved, said FHP spokesman Lt. Alvaro Feola.

Northbound traffic is being directed to exit at Indrio Road, where the on-ramp is blocked by emergency vehicles.

Traffic was backed up about three miles south of the crash and about two miles south of Indrio Road at 11 a.m. Another alternate would be to use the Orange Avenue exit farther south.

