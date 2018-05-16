At a press conference Wednesday, investigators confirmed that an explosion at a California medical building which killed one and injured 3 was not an accident.

“Items found at the scene were not consistent with items that would be used as a day spa,” said a sheriff’s official.

Police have linked a mysterious explosive device to the crime and say it was most likely delivered to the business.

It is unclear how the suspected bomb entered the building, but in a statement, the US Postal Service said it was not sent through its mail.

“The US Postal Inspection Service, the federal law enforcement branch of the US Postal Service, has determined the package in question did not go through the Postal Service mail system,” the agency said Wednesday.

The explosion occurred around 1 p.m. Tuesday in Aliso Viejo, about 50 miles south of Los Angeles.

Authorities identified the female victim as 40-year-old Ildiko Krajnyak who was the owner of the day-spa located inside the medical building.

Evidence from the scene has been sent to the FBI laboratory in Virginia for further investigation.

Additionally, victims who survived the blast have been interviewed by California police and the FBI.

The sheriff’s department noted that the investigation is ongoing and that the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is assisting police.

There have not been any arrests made at this time.

Click to learn more.

The post Fatal Explosion at Calif. medical building was “not an accident,” says police appeared first on 850 WFTL.