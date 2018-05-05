Fatal Shooting in West Palm Beach

On Saturday, at approximately 10:30am, police responded to a fatal shooting of a man on the 700 block of Fifth Street. Police found the victim between the car he was driving and a parked car. During their investigation, officials found what appeared to be gunshot wounds and the man was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials are asking anyone with any information to call the West Palm Beach Police Department or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

