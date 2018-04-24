Tuesday, the investigation into Sunday’s mass shooting at a Tennessee Waffle House has turned from the shooting suspect to his Father after federal investigators announced they are looking into his father, and asking whether or not he could face charges.

Monday, 29-year-old Travis Reinking was arrested after attempting to evade law enforcement and is charged with four counts of criminal homicide after four people were killed.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear, but Tennesse Officers did reveal that Reinking has a history of mental illness and is a gun owner.

According to Police, Reinking owns four guns that have been confiscated twice in the past including once by his father in almost a year ago when he threatened one of his father’s customers.

In July of 2017, he was arrested by the Secret Service for trespassing near the White House.

Following the arrest, his four firearms were turned over to his father, Jeffrey Reinking.

However, police say he later returned the guns to his son, including the rifle he’s accused of using to gun down the victims.

Reinking who was initially given a $2 million bond, which was later revoked is due in court Wednesday.

At this time there is no determination of whether Jeffrey Reinking committed a criminal offense and the state’s attorney is reportedly waiting for FBI to decide.

Related content:

The post Father of accused Waffle House shooter may face charges appeared first on 850 WFTL.