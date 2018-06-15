Father: Parkland School Shooting Victim Allegedly Harassed by School Monitor

(Hunter Pollack holds his late daughter Meadow)

The parent who lost his daughter in the Parkland massacre, Hunter Pollack, is upset with how district officials handled a sexual harassment complaint against a school monitor.

MSD monitor Andrew Medina has been criticized for not alerting school officials when he saw Nikolas Cruz on campus just before the shooting.

This came months after the district’s Professional Standards Committee voted to fire Medina for harassing Meadow Pollack who died in the mass shooting.

HR overruled that decision, though, and gave Medina a three-day suspension.

Pollack’s father, Hunter says if he had known about this back then, he would have made sure Medina was removed from the school.

Hunter also blasted the school district for not firing the 7-year veteran.

According to a school investigation, Medina is accused of taunting Meadow Pollack and another student, asking one out for drinks and making sexually suggestive comments to them.

“It’s very unacceptable that the school board allowed this pervert to say stuff to my sister and other girls,” Hunter said.

Medina denied the allegations.

A disciplinary committee recommended firing him, but instead he was suspended for three days.

