The sentencing for Larry Nassar is back underway this morning in Michigan, after the father of several of his victims tried to attack him.

Larry Nassar, the former USA gymnastics team physician who sexually abused female athletes in his care, was attacked by the father of three of his victims on Friday during the doctor’s sentencing hearing.

The father of three of Nassar’s victims, Randall Margrave, attempted to attack the 54-year-old doctor in the Michigan courtroom where women have been giving testimony about the abuse they suffered under his supposed care.

During the sentencing hearing, Margraves asked the judge for five minutes alone in a room with Nassar.

When the judge declined, Margraves ran at Nassar and deputies had to tackle him.

Nassar was not harmed and the father was put in handcuffs and taken away.

The courtroom was cleared for about 15 minutes before proceeding got underway again.

Margrave has since held a press conference to apologize for his courtroom conduct.

The post Father Who Attacked Nassar Holds Press Conference appeared first on 850 WFTL.