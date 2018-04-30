Faulty Pedal May be to Blame for Deadly Delray Beach Crash

The lawyer for one of the parties involved in the deadly crash in Delray Beach that left four dead Saturday, says the incident may have been caused by a faulty gas pedal.

21-year-old Paul Wilson Streater of Fort Lauderdale was driving with his friend Tyler Fowler in Deerfield when they crashed into a minivan at 80 miles an hour. All four people in the minivan including two children, where instantly killed. Streater and Fowler were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash also impacted another vehicle but both occupants of the third vehicle suffered minor injuries.

A lawyer representing Streater and Fowler stated Monday that the gas pedal of the pick up truck somehow became stuck which caused the vehicle to accelerate to high speeds and Streater who was driving at the time, could not slow down the vehicle.

Authorities have since released the names of the deceased. They are described as 50-year-old Jorge Claudio of Argentina, 42-year-old Veronica Mariel Raschiotto of Mexico and her two children, 8-year-old Diego Martinez Raschiotto and 6-year-old Mia Martinez Raschiotto.

According to the Delray Beach Police Department, the crash is under investigation.

