FBI agent ‘accidentally’ shoots civilian
Jun 3, 2018 @ 9:03 AM

A fun night turned into chaos at Mile High Spirits in Denver, Colorado.
An off-duty FBI agent was dancing when the gun he was concealing fell out and when picking it he shot a member on the dance floor.

In the video, you can see the FBI agent performing a backflip to only have his gun fly out of his holster.
Quickly noticing what happen, he grabs the gun and appears to fire a shot, putting his hands up and walking away.
Unfortunately for one onlooker, they were shot during the mishap.
Denver police did mention the victim was transported to the hospital and in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.
They will not release the name of the FBI agent either since he was not arrested but is under investigation by the Denver police homicide unit.

The video from Denver 7 News can be seen here:

 

